Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Drops By 57.5%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the August 15th total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 366.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 20.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Shares of TEI stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.97. 247,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,019. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0691 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

