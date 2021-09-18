Short Interest in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Decreases By 42.2%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the August 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 878,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:TIRX opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. Tian Ruixiang has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $103.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tian Ruixiang in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tian Ruixiang in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tian Ruixiang in the first quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

