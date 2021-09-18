Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Declines By 52.5%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the August 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRYIY opened at $13.23 on Friday. Toray Industries has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRYIY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toray Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

