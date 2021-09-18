Short Interest in Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Grows By 125.0%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YARIY. Pareto Securities raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Shares of YARIY opened at $23.37 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.908 dividend. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.94%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.