Showcase (SHO) Tops One Day Volume of $67,109.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Showcase coin can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $307,549.67 and approximately $67,109.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00071095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00119405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.81 or 0.00178912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.84 or 0.07117976 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,675.08 or 0.99404143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.28 or 0.00826252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.