Siclen John Van Sells 55,000 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Siclen John Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dynatrace alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00.

Shares of DT opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.20, a P/E/G ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $73.08.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $199,642,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Dynatrace by 104.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dynatrace by 421.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,827,000 after purchasing an additional 952,350 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 10.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after purchasing an additional 943,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $45,355,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.04.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.