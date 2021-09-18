Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 86.5% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGFEF remained flat at $$912.00 on Friday. Siegfried has a 1-year low of $912.00 and a 1-year high of $912.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $912.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Siegfried in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $980.00 price objective for the company.

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling liquid dosage forms. It offers contract development and manufacturing services, including process and chemical development, analytical development, pilot manufacturing and scale up, and commercial manufacturing.

