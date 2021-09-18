Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €54.20 ($63.76).

SHL stock opened at €58.62 ($68.96) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion and a PE ratio of 36.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €57.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €50.98. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 12-month high of €61.50 ($72.35).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

