Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €54.20 ($63.76).

SHL stock opened at €58.62 ($68.96) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion and a PE ratio of 36.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €57.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €50.98. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 12-month high of €61.50 ($72.35).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

