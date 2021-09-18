Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Up to $78.43

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $78.43, but opened at $80.47. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $81.89, with a volume of 11,072 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIG. boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.40.

The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.36.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at $104,364,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,426,000 after acquiring an additional 683,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3,104.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,193,000 after acquiring an additional 625,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 157.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,964,000 after acquiring an additional 505,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at $35,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

