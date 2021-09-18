SilverCrest Metals Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

SILV stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 130,123 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,441,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after purchasing an additional 91,450 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 10,761.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 618,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,152,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

