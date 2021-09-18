Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. Sirius XM posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.08. 38,406,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,695,021. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 121.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,642,000 after acquiring an additional 610,489 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after acquiring an additional 201,442 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,434,000 after acquiring an additional 709,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

