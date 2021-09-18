Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €148.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €121.67 ($143.14).

Get Sixt alerts:

ETR:SIX2 opened at €122.00 ($143.53) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €114.54 and its 200 day moving average price is €115.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.66. Sixt has a 52-week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52-week high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.