Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €148.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €121.67 ($143.14).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €122.00 ($143.53) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €114.54 and its 200 day moving average price is €115.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.66. Sixt has a 52-week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52-week high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.