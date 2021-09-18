Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 949 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 10.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $5,830,597.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CTLT opened at $136.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.10 and its 200 day moving average is $113.01.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.