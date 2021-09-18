Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 126,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Gentex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Gentex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Gentex by 14.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNTX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

