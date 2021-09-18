Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 303,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.57.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $277.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.97. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.