Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88,503 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 27.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1,293.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 37,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 9.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.09.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PKI stock opened at $187.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.75 and a twelve month high of $191.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

