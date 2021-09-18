Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 2,044 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 22.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Realty Income by 14.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 552,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,096,000 after acquiring an additional 70,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $208,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

NYSE O opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.36, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

