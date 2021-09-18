Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 220,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 41,546 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth $2,058,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth $42,225,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 176,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLOK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.