Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Jeffrey Greenberg Sells 50,000 Shares

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SKX stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.28. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SKX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

