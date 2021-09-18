Smartshare (SSP) Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $724,430.69 and $139,624.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00104179 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00025362 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

