Smartshare (SSP) Trading Up 5.7% This Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $730,927.73 and approximately $26,685.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smartshare has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00102309 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00025051 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

