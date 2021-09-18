Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 76.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 112.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $213.60 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $138.94 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.17.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.