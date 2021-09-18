Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SDXAY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sodexo to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sodexo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sodexo from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sodexo currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SDXAY stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

