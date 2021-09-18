Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Acquired by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,597,325 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 48,775 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $60,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,267,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 128,475 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 860,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,198,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 30,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

SWN opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

