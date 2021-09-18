S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 9.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in S&P Global by 37.3% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in S&P Global by 66.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $446.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.22. The firm has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.90.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.