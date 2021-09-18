S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $550.00 at Oppenheimer

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $476.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.90.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $446.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $456.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $434.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.22. The firm has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.