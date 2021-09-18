SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 704,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,573. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.81. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other SpartanNash news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.