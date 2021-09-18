SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 319,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,409 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPIP. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $31.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.