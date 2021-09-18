Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Major Shareholder Acquires $820,537.60 in Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 44,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $820,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 24,749 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $457,856.50.

On Monday, August 30th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 44,042 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $787,030.54.

On Thursday, August 26th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,982 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $380,352.10.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.58. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

