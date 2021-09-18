Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Receives GBX 211.57 Average PT from Analysts

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 211.57 ($2.76).

SPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Spire Healthcare Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a report on Friday, September 10th.

LON SPI traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 243 ($3.17). 640,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,083. The company has a market cap of £974.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of GBX 89.10 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 230.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 211.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

