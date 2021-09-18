SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Down 63.2% in August

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SSAAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS SSAAY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.68. 530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.23. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.