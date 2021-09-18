SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

SSPPF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt raised SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

SSP Group stock remained flat at $$3.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.59.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

