Stakinglab Trading Down 20.8% This Week (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $579.98 and approximately $16.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00021664 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001362 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000145 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.