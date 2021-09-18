Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

