State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 9,458 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of News worth $15,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in News by 155.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in News by 21.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in News by 22,169.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in News by 788.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in News by 105.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. News Co. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.52.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

