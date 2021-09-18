State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 384.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,609 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,739 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $16,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 761.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $72,589.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $881,852.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,173 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,689 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

