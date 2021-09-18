State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $16.16 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $16,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after buying an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,776,000 after acquiring an additional 43,927 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,155,000 after buying an additional 320,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,905,000 after buying an additional 261,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.54.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.20. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

