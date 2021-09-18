State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $18.19 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,270 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of FOX worth $18,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 51.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 17.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,350,000 after buying an additional 639,630 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 355.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 107,760 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 68.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 83,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 65.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.