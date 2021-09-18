State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $19.43 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $19,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,607,004,000 after buying an additional 56,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,246 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT stock opened at $168.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $184.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.35 and a 200-day moving average of $168.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

