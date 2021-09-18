State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 353,362 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 4,072.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,362 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $18,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after buying an additional 9,252,827 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,768 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 94.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,580,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,608 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 108.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,004 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DraftKings news, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $13,502,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,998,367 shares of company stock valued at $273,249,830 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

DraftKings stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.22.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

