State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,166 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Crown worth $16,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crown by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after buying an additional 1,098,475 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,682,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,548,000 after buying an additional 359,555 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,242,000 after buying an additional 73,444 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 11.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 351,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,388,000 after acquiring an additional 73,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $105.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.92 and a 12-month high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

CCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.88.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

