Status Price Hits $0.0960 (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Status has a market cap of $333.18 million and approximately $11.62 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0960 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00060301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00135650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00047050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

