Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Insider Buys A$74,291.52 in Stock

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) insider Gregory Rynenberg acquired 14,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.97 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,291.52 ($53,065.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Steadfast Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Steadfast Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services and related services. The company operates a network of 458 general insurance brokers and 25 underwriting agencies. Steadfast Group Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

