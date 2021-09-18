Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $13,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STLD stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.95. 5,457,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

