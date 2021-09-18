Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Position Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Stepan by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Stepan by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,616,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL opened at $111.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.70 and its 200-day moving average is $124.90. Stepan has a 12 month low of $105.96 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $595.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

