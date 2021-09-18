Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -561.50 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.