Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 3,418 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 383% compared to the average daily volume of 707 call options.

NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $568.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.14. Gritstone bio has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 157.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gritstone bio will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GRTS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gritstone bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

