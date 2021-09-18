Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:STRT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,656. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $67.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $149.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.29). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $48,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at $487,903.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $83,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $339,119 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Strattec Security by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Strattec Security in the first quarter worth $136,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

