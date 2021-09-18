Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $109,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $48,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at $487,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $339,119. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 123,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 27,023 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 1,798.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 20.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of Strattec Security stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,656. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strattec Security has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $67.28.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.56 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.