Stride (NYSE:LRN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of LRN opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. Stride has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stride will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stride by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,524,000 after acquiring an additional 31,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stride by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,833,000 after acquiring an additional 181,047 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Stride by 34.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,514,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,189,000 after acquiring an additional 640,406 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Stride in the first quarter worth about $48,797,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stride by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after acquiring an additional 407,717 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

